Alternative Beats n°10

Tracklist 1ère Partie:

– IZA – « 00​,​1 (Emi Remix) » Saraw

https://saraw.bandcamp.com/track/iza-001-emi-remix

– Brickman – « You Find When You Lose » (Brickman’s Find a Way Remix)

https://lucidflow.bandcamp.com/track/you-find-when-you-lose-brickmans-find-a-way-remix

– C.K – « Wet Whip » – Private Recording System

https://cksounds.bandcamp.com/track/wet-whip

– Illuvia » Blue Rays »

https://illuvia.bandcamp.com/track/blue-rays-sea-of-vapor

– Thabang Baloyi – » Broken Soul » – just Move Records

https://justmoverecords.bandcamp.com/track/broken-soul

– Ché – The Incident (Wet Dream Mix)

https://www.discogs.com/release/9909-Ché-The-Incident

– Kike Pravda – « Asteroid »

https://senoidrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/distance-from-earth-senoid-009d

– Kike Pravda – « Dark Flares »

https://mord.bandcamp.com/track/dark-flares

– Posthuman – « As_Old_As_The_Waterfall »

https://posthuman.bandcamp.com/track/as-old-as-the-waterfall

– Deepchord – Devil Ray

https://soma-records.bandcamp.com/track/devil-ray sur le Soma de Glasgow

– Pahntom network – « Chirachira »

https://www.beatport.com/fr/track/chirachira/6130236?srsltid=AfmBOoq3kQVSgEAwYOm4vH943QvFDGiJH5WY7t_3hMwki7DO-soQIT9n

2ème Partie:

Mix exclusif de Zim réalisé pour la station « DeepSpaceBroadcast » (Brésil)

https://deepspacepodcast.com/broadcast/