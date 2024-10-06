Alternative Beats n°10

Tracklist 1ère Partie:
– IZA – « 00,1 (Emi Remix) » Saraw
https://saraw.bandcamp.com/track/iza-001-emi-remix
– Brickman – « You Find When You Lose » (Brickman’s Find a Way Remix)
https://lucidflow.bandcamp.com/track/you-find-when-you-lose-brickmans-find-a-way-remix
– C.K – « Wet Whip » – Private Recording System
https://cksounds.bandcamp.com/track/wet-whip
– Illuvia » Blue Rays »
https://illuvia.bandcamp.com/track/blue-rays-sea-of-vapor
– Thabang Baloyi – » Broken Soul » – just Move Records
https://justmoverecords.bandcamp.com/track/broken-soul
– Ché – The Incident (Wet Dream Mix)
https://www.discogs.com/release/9909-Ché-The-Incident
– Kike Pravda – « Asteroid »
https://senoidrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/distance-from-earth-senoid-009d
– Kike Pravda – « Dark Flares »
https://mord.bandcamp.com/track/dark-flares
– Posthuman – « As_Old_As_The_Waterfall »
https://posthuman.bandcamp.com/track/as-old-as-the-waterfall
– Deepchord – Devil Ray
https://soma-records.bandcamp.com/track/devil-ray sur le Soma de Glasgow
– Pahntom network – « Chirachira »
https://www.beatport.com/fr/track/chirachira/6130236?srsltid=AfmBOoq3kQVSgEAwYOm4vH943QvFDGiJH5WY7t_3hMwki7DO-soQIT9n
2ème Partie:
Mix exclusif de Zim réalisé pour la station « DeepSpaceBroadcast » (Brésil)