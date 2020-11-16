Episode 1 : Exit Music For A Drink

Au programme de cette première émission : notre rencontre passionnante avec Exit Music For A Drink, disquaire indépendant à Angers, des playlists très feel good et notre billet d’humeur !
Playlist :
Solsbury Hill > Peter Gabriel /
Dirty Dream Number Two > Belle and Sebastian /
Dancing in the Dark > Bruce Springsteen /
Absent Friends > The Divine Comedy /
Floated By > Peter Cat Recording Co. /
Children of the Revolution > T-Rex /
Deal Wiv It > Mura Masa & Slowthai /
Fall Down > MNNQNS /
Tatiana > La Femme /
Power > Katy Perry /