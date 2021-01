Rock This Town > Stray Cats /

Nude > Radiohead /

Feet Don't Fail Me > Queens of the Stone Age /

Roadhouse Blues > The Doors /

I Only Want You > Eagles of Death Metal /

Moskva > Thylacine /

If The Kids Are United > Sham 69 /

Carry on up the Morning > Babyshambles /

Another Space Song > Failure /