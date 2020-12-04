Franz Scala (Slow Motion Records) Dj-set

Premier album du producteur et DJ italien Franz Scala, fondateur du label berlinois Slow Motion Record.

Il nous livre un mix exclusif indus et italo disco absolument magique

https://slowmotionrec.bandcamp.com/album/mondo-della-notte

Tracklist/

1- The Pilotwings – Trance En Aubrac

2- Trent – Touch Me

3- Luca Dell´Orso – Common Occurrence

4- Damon Jee & Darlyn Vlys – Sin City

5- Alisha – Let Your Heart Make Up Your Mind

6- Daniel Monaco & Sauvage World – Teneré (Fabrizio Mammarella Remix)

7- ROTLA – Interstellar Space

8- Uabos – Adriatica

9- Franz Scala – Sweet Carillon

10- Heinrich Dressel – Équipe 82