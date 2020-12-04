Publié le par Etienne Devèche

Franz Scala (Slow Motion Records) Dj-set

Premier album du producteur et DJ italien Franz Scala, fondateur du label berlinois Slow Motion Record.

Il nous livre un mix exclusif indus et italo disco absolument magique
https://slowmotionrec.bandcamp.com/album/mondo-della-notte

Tracklist/

1- The Pilotwings – Trance En Aubrac
2- Trent – Touch Me
3- Luca Dell´Orso – Common Occurrence
4- Damon Jee & Darlyn Vlys – Sin City
5- Alisha – Let Your Heart Make Up Your Mind
6- Daniel Monaco & Sauvage World – Teneré (Fabrizio Mammarella Remix)
7- ROTLA – Interstellar Space
8- Uabos – Adriatica
9- Franz Scala – Sweet Carillon
10- Heinrich Dressel – Équipe 82

