Blanka (La Fine Equipe) Dj-set

La playlist de ce set exclusif pour les Radios Campus de France en l’honneur de la sortie de son premier album Flares (sur Nowadays Records).
https://djblanka.bandcamp.com/album/flares
Blanka – Welcome
Blanka – Dont Be Hard
Flako – Lonely Town feat Dirg Gerner
Yann Kornowicz – Dying Sun
Awir Leon – Sunny
Amon Tobin Slowly
Knxwledge – Makeitliveforever
Wun two – Vaca
Quetzal (Tribute) – On a sunny day
The Kount – Ride Out ft. Kaelin Ellis & Wes Allen
Swarvy -Hotdox[digital] Master
Mndsgn – Camelblues
Potatohead People – Morning Sun (feat. Nanna.B)
yogisoul – Late Night Intro
Blanka – Fusée
ILM_NTN_-_Fuji_Sunrise
Chief – Skills
Gang Starr – DJ Premier In Deep Concentration
Onra -smoking budha
Flamingosis – Football Head
Moonchild – Cure
Mr Hone (La boulangerie 2) – Brioche Vendeenne
Vanilla – Dreams
Jinsang – Feelings