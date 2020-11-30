Blanka (La Fine Equipe) Dj-set

La playlist de ce set exclusif pour les Radios Campus de France en l’honneur de la sortie de son premier album Flares (sur Nowadays Records).

https://djblanka.bandcamp.com/album/flares

Blanka – Welcome

Blanka – Dont Be Hard

Flako – Lonely Town feat Dirg Gerner

Yann Kornowicz – Dying Sun

Awir Leon – Sunny

Amon Tobin Slowly

Knxwledge – Makeitliveforever

Wun two – Vaca

Quetzal (Tribute) – On a sunny day

The Kount – Ride Out ft. Kaelin Ellis & Wes Allen

Swarvy -Hotdox[digital] Master

Mndsgn – Camelblues

Potatohead People – Morning Sun (feat. Nanna.B)

yogisoul – Late Night Intro

Blanka – Fusée

ILM_NTN_-_Fuji_Sunrise

Chief – Skills

Gang Starr – DJ Premier In Deep Concentration

Onra -smoking budha

Flamingosis – Football Head

Moonchild – Cure

Mr Hone (La boulangerie 2) – Brioche Vendeenne

Vanilla – Dreams

Jinsang – Feelings