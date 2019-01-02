Beatscape 22/12/2018

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label
1 – AGENTS OF TIME – Floating Time – Forest Of Lies EP – Afterlife
2 – DURANTE – Orca – Orca – Nice Age
3 – BEATAMINES – Frames (Curtiz Cole remix) – X: The Remixes – Lauter Unfug
4 – AVOURE – Aura – U – This Never Happened
5 – BUTCH/CVOGT – Live At RJ – Live At RJ – Rebirth
6 – George FitzGerald & Bonobo – Outgrown (Sandunes remix) – All That Must Be – Double Six
7 – MARC HOULE – Dancing Days – Medic EP – Curle
8 – FYI CHRIS – Encounters (feat DJ Morris) – Songs About People’s Feelings – Toy Tonics
9 – LUCIANO – Barriere De Lumiere (original mix) – Quarion – Drumma
10 – AVISION – The Come Up – The Come Up – We Are The Brave
11 – JOHN TEJADA – Soft Hue – Live Rytm Trax – Palette
12 – DEETRON – Heartwalking – Heartwalking – Music Man
13 – CRISTIAN VARELA – Pleiades – Activated EP – Naked Lunch
14 – TONI ALVAREZ & DJ DEXTRO – Process – Combustion EP – Naked Lunch
15 – PAN-POT – Freigeist (Gary Beck remix) – Weltlinie Remixes EP – Second State Audio
16 – Steve Parker – Alien Protein (Original Mix) – Shades Of The Unknown – Be As One
17 – Celome – Violence Was Magnified (Marco Farone Remix) – Violence is Magnified – Hardwax
18 – JEFF DERRINGER – Mercury (original mix) – The Astronaut – Suara
19 – Ben Buitendijk – Vortex – Vortex – Dynamic Reflection
20 – FJAAK – Martin (feat J.Manuel) – Havel – FJAAK
21 – Stephanie Sykes – Sikker – Common Purpose Series 3 – DYAD
22 – Shlomo – Ason – Continuum IV: Sonos – Dynamic Reflection
23 – SLV – Unhealthy – Reflected Light – Soma
24 – ANTIGONE – Dume – Rising – Token
25 – Martyn – Everything Is New – 3024-FYE1 – 3024
26 – TIGA & THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS – Late Nite – Blessed EP (Part 1) – Turbo Recordings
27 – ADLAS – Arrival By Air – Arrival By Air – Answer Code Request
28 – KROTONE – Bubbles – Bubbles – Jelly Bean Farm
29 – KRSLD – Dred – Tanker – Glome Sound