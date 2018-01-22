Beatscape 20.01.2018

22
#
|Artist
|Track
|Album
|Label
|01
|Rennie Foster
|Bansuri Coast (Carlos Nilmmns Paris Metro Remix)
|Game of 100 Remixes
|RF
|02
|Debonair
|Rhodes To Nowhere
|Twenty Pounds EP
|Kolour Recordings
|03
|BACHAR MAR-KHALIFE
|Lemon (Deena Abdelwahed remix)
|Lemon EP
|Balcoon
|04
|Dave Jon’s
|The Irish Experience
|The Fair City
|Shikyu
|05
|MIKE MILLRAIN
|Don’t Make Me Wait
|Don’t Make Me Wait
|Soul Revolution
|06
|DEEP FX
|Love Problems
|Love Problems EP
|deeperSIDE of Cyberjamz
|07
|Neue Grafik
|Blanche
|Pris – EP
|Beat X Changers
|08
|DEMUJA
|Whats Up Buddy
|Rush
|House Puff
|09
|4TEK
|Deep & Slow (original mix)
|Transition
|Pogo House
|10
|TWIN//PEAKS
|Slipstream
|Tribute No 1
|The Groove Stage
|11
|Stephan Bodzin
|Strand
|Strand
|Afterlife Recordings
|12
|Marco Resmann
|Space Craft
|The Common Ten Part 4
|Upon You
|13
|EJECA
|Attack (Matrixxman remix)
|Dance Trax Vol 7
|Unknown To The Unknown
|14
|NUVAMAN
|Pyrex
|CJAW009: Nuvaman
|Circular Jaw
|15
|MOR ELIAN
|Gamma Gulch
|Fairplex Drive EP
|Radio Matrix
|16
|TRUNCATE
|WRKTRX 3 (Jimmy Edgar remix)
|WRKTRX
|Truncate
|17
|Blawan
|993
|Nutrition
|Ternesc
|18
|Tylee
|A.U.P.
|CJAW005: Weighty Sound 2
|Circular Jaw
|19
|Keith Carnal
|Rijwiel (Original Mix)
|Sawmill
|Arts
|20
|INCORRECT
|Slutty Woman
|Adept EP
|Naked Lunch
|21
|BLICZ
|2nd Story (original mix)
|Mineral EP
|Volphonie
|22
|Lab Rat XL
|Lab Rat 1
|Mice or Cyborg – EP (Clone Aqualung Series Re-issue)
|Clone Records
|23
|Neo Image
|So
|Rhythms of the Pacific, Vol. 2 – EP
|Pacific £Rhythm
|14
|SIMONE GATTO
|Today Will Be Tomorrow (meets Kaelan)
|Heaven Inside Your Frequencies: Part 2
|OUT-ER
|25
|Mark Barrott
|Cascades (François K Mix)
|Cascades (François K Mix)
|International Feel Recordings