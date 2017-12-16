13 Beatscape

|#
|Name
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|
1
|Picture Of You
|VAKULA
|Picture Of You
|Dekmantel
|
2
|Caramull
|Upercent
|Above The City Volume 4
|Culprit
|
3
|Soul Alive (original mix)
|CHOCKY
|Playtime EP
|Dessous
|
4
|An Evidence Of Time (Claude VonStroke remix)
|RODRIGUEZ JR
|Baobab Remixes
|Mobilee
|
5
|Tachyon Dream
|GABRIEL ANANDA/JOHN DIGWEED/NICK MUIR
|Tachyon Dream
|Bedrock
|
6
|Sip The Juice
|SAISON
|How You Feel
|papa
|
7
|New York Iz All I Know (Aroop Roy remix)
|SON OF SOUND
|No Loitering
|Delusions Of Grandeur
|
8
|Deeper Love (TP’s Slave Key Version)
|Terrence Parker
|Motor City Life
|Goldmin Music
|
9
|Together
|TAWE
|Together
|Pogo House
|
10
|The Chop Shop
|HEATHERED PEARLS
|Detroit, MI 1997 – 2001
|Ghstly International
|
11
|And Then Leave
|JOHN FM
|Ricochet
|The Trilogy Tapes
|
12
|Hood In A Frenzy (Broke One remix)
|Kola Vi, 2-face & Thunderbird Juicebox
|Dancing In The Dark
|Moveltraxx
|
13
|Trips In Polarius
|LEGOWELT
|Legendary Freaks In The Trash Of Time
|Clone West Coast Series
|
14
|Chemistry (Phlegmatic Dogs remix)
|RICO TUBBS
|Chemistry
|Broken Music Syndicate
|
15
|Wingbeats (Max Cooper remix)
|HIDDEN ORCHESTRA
|Wingbeats (Max Cooper Remix)
|Tru Thoughts
|
16
|Sinking About You
|DURAN DURAN DURAN
|Bolo Trax
|Tripalium
|
17
|Artin
|YALEESA HALL X MALIN
|Artin Brown Cahen EP
|Hypercolour
|
18
|Aquarius
|DAMON WILD
|Cosmic Path
|Infrastructure New York
|
19
|Zona
|Ben Gibson
|Broken Promises Pt 4
|Just This
|
20
|Acidicted (Original Mix)
|Thomas P. Heckmann
|Acid Seduction 4 EP
|Afu Limited
|
21
|Take Your Time
|SLAM & GREEN VELVET
|Take Your Time
|Soma
|
22
|6th Element
|JENSEN INTERCEPTOR/ASSEMBLER CODE
|6th Element
|Boysnoize
|
23
|Paradise State
|DREAM CYCLE
|Part One
|Sneaker Social Club
|
24
|Gone Forward
|BEAT OAF
|Hearing Aids 009
|Hearing Aids
|
25
|Fuego
|STEPHAN JACOBS/MUDRA
|Flow/Fuego
|Muti Music