Émission du 2 novembre 2026, saison XX épisode 1

Le coup de coeur de l’émission, c’est :
Henry Threadgill Zooid, Cut You Where You Was, Pi Recordings, 2026 : Red Admiral Red Moon Rising [extrait]
Playlist :
Exhaust (Camilia Nebbia /Kit Downes / Andrew Lisle), All the beauties and disasters, Intakt, 2026 : Crawl into the light
Mats Gustafsson / Kimmo Pohjonen, Two Balls are Enough, Trost Records, 2026 : Magna
Bobby Bradford / Mark Dresser / Hafez Modirzadeh, Sonic House Reunion, No Business, 2026 : She reflected
Orchestra Nazionale Della Luna, Selen’s view, Igloo/BMC Records, 2024 : Doubt factory
Christophe Marguet, Island, Mélodie En Sous-Sol, 2026 : Derek