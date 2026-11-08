Émission du 2 novembre 2026, saison XX épisode 1

Le coup de coeur de l’émission, c’est :

Henry Threadgill Zooid, Cut You Where You Was, Pi Recordings, 2026 : Red Admiral Red Moon Rising [extrait]

Playlist :

Exhaust (Camilia Nebbia /Kit Downes / Andrew Lisle), All the beauties and disasters, Intakt, 2026 : Crawl into the light

Mats Gustafsson / Kimmo Pohjonen, Two Balls are Enough, Trost Records, 2026 : Magna

Bobby Bradford / Mark Dresser / Hafez Modirzadeh, Sonic House Reunion, No Business, 2026 : She reflected

Orchestra Nazionale Della Luna, Selen’s view, Igloo/BMC Records, 2024 : Doubt factory

Christophe Marguet, Island, Mélodie En Sous-Sol, 2026 : Derek