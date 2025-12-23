13.2024/25 Lundi 23 juin

Babayagas > Hélène Labarrière, Puzzle, Jazzdor Série, 2025 /

Just like an itch > Alexandre Herer Bombay Experience, 11h11, 2025 /

Sur le pouce > Meije (Léa Ciechelski, Vincent Duchosal, Benjamin François), Live au Petit Faucheux, Azurite, 2025 /

Night Crawlers > Nicol Miller, Living Things, Cacophonus Revival Recordings, 2024 /

Le MI > Gilles Coronado, Solotone, 11h11, 2025 /

Le RÉ > Gilles Coronado, Solotone, 11h11, 2025 /

Le RÉ bémol > Gilles Coronado, Solotone, 11h11, 2025 /

Miss Flitworth > Blind Io (Ikue Mori / Ingrid Laubrock / Bram de Looze / Teun Verbruggen), Pillars of Creation – part I, Rat Records, 2025 /

Transporter > Chris Speed Trio, Respect for your toughness, Intakt Records, 2019 /