United We Skank – Episode X

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?

Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.

Digital to Dub Stepper, as usual, avec notamment des morceaux de deux de mes artistes préférés, Aba Shanti I & Mighty Massa.

A la semaine prochaine !

Playlist :

Regarde Moi > Biga*Ranx /

Higher > Stepart & Dumis9ne I /

Home Made > Stand High Patrol /

Overcome > Yaksha & Fikir Amlak /

Mandela > OBF & Mr Williamz /

Sweet Dreams > Christine Miller & Charlie P /

Earth Rocker > Aba Shanti I /

Love & Unity > Aba Shanti I /

Break Down The Babylon > Mighty Massa /

Freedom Souljah > Mighty Massa /

The Evolution > Mighty Massa /

Dub Club > OBF & Junior Joy /

Holiday Today > Stand High Patrol /

Town Get Vile > Kanka & Brother Culture /

