United We Skank – Episode X

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.
Digital to Dub Stepper, as usual, avec notamment des morceaux de deux de mes artistes préférés, Aba Shanti I & Mighty Massa.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Regarde Moi > Biga*Ranx /
Higher > Stepart & Dumis9ne I /
Home Made > Stand High Patrol /
Overcome > Yaksha & Fikir Amlak /
Mandela > OBF & Mr Williamz /
Sweet Dreams > Christine Miller & Charlie P /
Earth Rocker > Aba Shanti I /
Love & Unity > Aba Shanti I /
Break Down The Babylon > Mighty Massa /
Freedom Souljah > Mighty Massa /
The Evolution > Mighty Massa /
Dub Club > OBF & Junior Joy /
Holiday Today > Stand High Patrol /
Town Get Vile > Kanka & Brother Culture /