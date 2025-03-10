United We Skank – Episode XXXXXIII

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21h30 à 22h30.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Hanging > I-Mitri & Slimmah Sound /
Come Away > Miniman /
Rally Round > Slimmah Sound & Earl Sixteen & Gussie P /
Goodbye Sorrow > Supa Mana & Troy Berkley & Pauline Diamond /
Justice, Le Faune Stepper Remix > Ondubground & Charlie P & Le Faune Stepper /
Bulla > Alta Cepa & Indica Dubs /
Holy Place > Indica Dubs & Vibronics /
Répercussions Dub > Big Red & Radikal Vibration /
Terror > Vibronics /
Mind Cell > FootPrint System & Dubviral /
Reverse > Zayin /
Lawa Stepper > Azùal Dub & Dubbakker /
Crossings > Mystical Hihi & Mz Zebre & Shamann /
Descente Aux Enfers > JAEL /
Chainsaw Dub, Sliders & Socks Mix > OBF & Charlie P /