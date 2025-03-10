Publié le par United We Skank

United We Skank – Episode XXXXXIII

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?

Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21h30 à 22h30.

A la semaine prochaine !

Playlist :

Hanging > I-Mitri & Slimmah Sound /

Come Away > Miniman /

Rally Round > Slimmah Sound & Earl Sixteen & Gussie P /

Goodbye Sorrow > Supa Mana & Troy Berkley & Pauline Diamond /

Justice, Le Faune Stepper Remix > Ondubground & Charlie P & Le Faune Stepper /

Bulla > Alta Cepa & Indica Dubs /

Holy Place > Indica Dubs & Vibronics /

Répercussions Dub > Big Red & Radikal Vibration /

Terror > Vibronics /

Mind Cell > FootPrint System & Dubviral /

Reverse > Zayin /

Lawa Stepper > Azùal Dub & Dubbakker /

Crossings > Mystical Hihi & Mz Zebre & Shamann /

Descente Aux Enfers > JAEL /

Chainsaw Dub, Sliders & Socks Mix > OBF & Charlie P /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur la façon dont les données de vos commentaires sont traitées.