United We Skank – Episode LX

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21h30 à 22h30.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Dyon Anaswa > Thu Upstetters & Lee 'Scratch' Perry /
Kingdom Rise Kingdom Fall > Wailing Souls /
What's Wrong > De Strangers & Galas /
Behold > Simon Nyabinghi & Ranking Fox /
Rootsman > Echo Roots & ECU /
Honour & Glory > Dubcreator & Askala Selassie /
No Guns Out > Vibronics & Demolition Man /
Mystic > Lewis Bennett & Chazbo /
Down The Hill > Mezcal /
Hard Time Pressure In A Babylon, Suffocation Mix > Iration Steppas /
Marionetak > Ziztada & Rlantz /
Fight For Your Dub > Dub Invaders & Aku Fen & El Fata /
No Me La Cuentes > Danel & George Palmer /
Chemistry > Toroki & I-Tist /
Ceasefire > 1inkline & 10000 Lions /