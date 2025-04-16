Publié le par United We Skank

United We Skank – Episode XXXXXV

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?

Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21h30 à 22h30.

A la semaine prochaine !

Playlist :

Inna Di Dance > Addis Pablo & Spliffy Dan & Derrick Sound /

Evasion > Henry Skeng /

Hand Made Dub > Splitz Horns & Dr. Vax /

Free Spirit > Indica Dubs & Conscious Sound /

Earth > Ras I Mothep /

Shaolin Grade, Part 1 > Artikal /

False Robotics > Night Scoops /

Red Dead > Managarm /

Abyss > FootPrint System /

Arise > Digitron /

Wind Powah > High Nebra & Le Faune Stepper /

Obliterate, Part 1 > Bukkha & Madplate Sounds & Brother Culture /

System Ruff > O.B.F & Warrior Queen /

Lion > Toroki & Isayah /

