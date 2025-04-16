United We Skank – Episode XXXXXV

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21h30 à 22h30.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Inna Di Dance > Addis Pablo & Spliffy Dan & Derrick Sound /
Evasion > Henry Skeng /
Hand Made Dub > Splitz Horns & Dr. Vax /
Free Spirit > Indica Dubs & Conscious Sound /
Earth > Ras I Mothep /
Shaolin Grade, Part 1 > Artikal /
False Robotics > Night Scoops /
Red Dead > Managarm /
Abyss > FootPrint System /
Arise > Digitron /
Wind Powah > High Nebra & Le Faune Stepper /
Obliterate, Part 1 > Bukkha & Madplate Sounds & Brother Culture /
System Ruff > O.B.F & Warrior Queen /
Lion > Toroki & Isayah /