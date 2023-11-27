Publié le par United We Skank

United We Skank – Episode IX

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?

Bienvenue sur le podcast de l’émission 100% Dub de Radio Campus Angers, United We Skank, présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.

Digital to Dub Stepper, once again !

A la semaine prochaine !

Playlist :

Coconut Style > Telly* /

Purple Sky > Stand High Patrol /

Operator > Sumac Dub & Biga*Ranx /

Hard Time > J.Robinson (WhoDemSound) & The Chanting Lion /

Battlefield > Brizion & Joshua Hales /

Never Forget > Mystical Warrior & Dougie Conscious /

I Dub Be Free > Violinbwoy /

Flock, Chapter II, Verse II > Bredrin Records /

Kalki Dub > Bredrin Records /

Imperial Stepper > The Disciples /

Cycle Of Life, Part. I > King Earthquake /

Venus Dub > Kanka /

Against The Wall > Dub Engine /

Last Tune > Skunk Kut /

The Tunnel > Stand High Patrol /

