Le Musée des Oubliés-29-01-2022

Salut les Campussien(ne)s

Cette semaine 17 titres du passé de 1963 à 1990.

 

Bonne écoute.

Playlist :

A Girl Named Johnny > Waterboys
1983 /

How Do You Do It > Gerry & The Pacemakers
1963 /

This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You) > Isley Brothers
1966 /

Sugar Baby Love > Rubettes
1974 /

Running With The Night > Lionel Richie
1984 /

Long Live Love > Sandie Shaw
1965 /

Never Marry A Railroad Man > Shocking Blue
1970 /

Every Little Thing > Jeff Lynne
1990 /

I Can't Control Myself > Troggs
1966 /

Another Day > Paul McCartney
1971 /

Need Your Love So Bad > Fleetwood Mac
1968 /

We Were All Wounded At Wounded Knee > Rebone
1973 /

There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart) > Eurythmics feat. Stevie Wonder
1985 /

Everlasting Love > Love Affair
1967 /

I'm A Train > Albert Hammond
1973 /

All The Love In The World > Consortium
1969 /

Yellow River > Christie
1970 /

