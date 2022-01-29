Le Musée des Oubliés-29-01-2022

Salut les Campussien(ne)s
Cette semaine 17 titres du passé de 1963 à 1990.
Bonne écoute.
Playlist :
A Girl Named Johnny > Waterboys
1983 /
How Do You Do It > Gerry & The Pacemakers
1963 /
This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You) > Isley Brothers
1966 /
Sugar Baby Love > Rubettes
1974 /
Running With The Night > Lionel Richie
1984 /
Long Live Love > Sandie Shaw
1965 /
Never Marry A Railroad Man > Shocking Blue
1970 /
Every Little Thing > Jeff Lynne
1990 /
I Can't Control Myself > Troggs
1966 /
Another Day > Paul McCartney
1971 /
Need Your Love So Bad > Fleetwood Mac
1968 /
We Were All Wounded At Wounded Knee > Rebone
1973 /
There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart) > Eurythmics feat. Stevie Wonder
1985 /
Everlasting Love > Love Affair
1967 /
I'm A Train > Albert Hammond
1973 /
All The Love In The World > Consortium
1969 /