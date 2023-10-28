Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-28-10-2023

Playlist :

Shine On > George Duke
1982 /

Bringing On Back The Good Times > Love Affair
1969 /

Cool For Cats > Squeeze
1979 /

Apocalypso > AA & The Doctors
1982 /

Angel In Your Arms > Hot
1977 /

It Ain't Me Babe > Turtles
1965 /

Best Thing Ever Happened To Me > Gladys Knight & The Pips
1974 /

Cokaine Cokaine > Sly Dunbar
1978 /

99th Floor > Moving Sidewalks
1967 /

Twisting My The Pool > Dire Straits
1983 /

Lorilee > David Gates
1974 /

Get Closer > Linda Ronstadt
1982 /

Brown Eyed Girl > Van Morrison
1967 /

Kristallnaach > BAP
1982 /

In Between > Flaming Groovies
1968 /

Goodbye Nothing To Say > Javells feat. Nosmo King
1975 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.