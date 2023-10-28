Le Musée des Oubliés-28-10-2023

Playlist :
Shine On > George Duke
1982 /
Bringing On Back The Good Times > Love Affair
1969 /
Cool For Cats > Squeeze
1979 /
Apocalypso > AA & The Doctors
1982 /
Angel In Your Arms > Hot
1977 /
It Ain't Me Babe > Turtles
1965 /
Best Thing Ever Happened To Me > Gladys Knight & The Pips
1974 /
Cokaine Cokaine > Sly Dunbar
1978 /
99th Floor > Moving Sidewalks
1967 /
Twisting My The Pool > Dire Straits
1983 /
Lorilee > David Gates
1974 /
Get Closer > Linda Ronstadt
1982 /
Brown Eyed Girl > Van Morrison
1967 /
Kristallnaach > BAP
1982 /
In Between > Flaming Groovies
1968 /
Goodbye Nothing To Say > Javells feat. Nosmo King
1975 /