Le Musée des Oubliés-21-10-2023

Beatles > Help
1965 /

Paper Lace > The Night Chicago Died
1974 /

Al Kooper > Jolie
1972 /

.38 Special > You Keep Running Away
1982 /

Equals > Michael And The Slipper Tree
1969 /

Paul McCartney & Wings > Helen Wheels
1973 /

Elton John > Rocket Man
1972 /

Smazll Faces > Afterglow Of Your Love
1969 /

ABC > (How To Be A) Millionaire
1985 /

Ashton, Gardner, Dyke & Co > Can You Get It
1971 /

Elbow Bones & The Racketeers > Happy Birthday Baby
1984 /

Kid Creole & The Coconuts > There's Something Wrong In Paradise
1983 /

Phil Collins > Another Day In Paradise
1989 /

Van McCoys > The Hustle
1975 /

Benny B feat. Daddy K > Vous Etets Fou
1990 /

Turbulent Blue > Fou Fou Fou
1984 /

