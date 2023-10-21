Le Musée des Oubliés-21-10-2023

Playlist :
Beatles > Help
1965 /
Paper Lace > The Night Chicago Died
1974 /
Al Kooper > Jolie
1972 /
.38 Special > You Keep Running Away
1982 /
Equals > Michael And The Slipper Tree
1969 /
Paul McCartney & Wings > Helen Wheels
1973 /
Elton John > Rocket Man
1972 /
Smazll Faces > Afterglow Of Your Love
1969 /
ABC > (How To Be A) Millionaire
1985 /
Ashton, Gardner, Dyke & Co > Can You Get It
1971 /
Elbow Bones & The Racketeers > Happy Birthday Baby
1984 /
Kid Creole & The Coconuts > There's Something Wrong In Paradise
1983 /
Phil Collins > Another Day In Paradise
1989 /
Van McCoys > The Hustle
1975 /
Benny B feat. Daddy K > Vous Etets Fou
1990 /
Turbulent Blue > Fou Fou Fou
1984 /