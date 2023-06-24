Le Musée des Oubliés-24-06-2023

Playlist :
Honey Cone > Want Ads
1971 /
2 Brothers On The 4th Floor feat. Da Smooth Baron MC > I Can't Help Myself
1990 /
Delfonics > Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)
1970 /
Paul Carrack > A Little Unkind
1983 /
Byrds > The Ballad Of The Easy Rider
1969 /
Billy Ocean > Love Really Hurts Without You
1976 /
Paula Abdul duet with The Wild Pair > Opposites Attrack
1990 /
Sutherland Brothers & Quiver > (I Don't Wanna Love You But) You Got Me Anyway
1973 /
Aaron Neville > Tell It Like It Is
1966 /
Bonnie Tyler > Holding Out For A Hero
1984 /
Elvis Presley > Suspicious Minds
1969 /
Cliff Richard > Sunny Honey Girl
1970 /
Pink Floyd > Another Brick In The Wall, Part II
1978 /
Isley Brothers > The Highways Of My Life
1973 /
Three Dog Night > Let Me Serenade You
1973 /
Sam & Dave > You Don't Know What You Mean To Me
1968 /
Three Degrees > Take Good Care Of Yourself
1975 /