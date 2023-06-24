Le Musée des Oubliés-24-06-2023

Honey Cone > Want Ads

1971 /

2 Brothers On The 4th Floor feat. Da Smooth Baron MC > I Can't Help Myself

1990 /

Delfonics > Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)

1970 /

Paul Carrack > A Little Unkind

1983 /

Byrds > The Ballad Of The Easy Rider

1969 /

Billy Ocean > Love Really Hurts Without You

1976 /

Paula Abdul duet with The Wild Pair > Opposites Attrack

1990 /

Sutherland Brothers & Quiver > (I Don't Wanna Love You But) You Got Me Anyway

1973 /

Aaron Neville > Tell It Like It Is

1966 /

Bonnie Tyler > Holding Out For A Hero

1984 /

Elvis Presley > Suspicious Minds

1969 /

Cliff Richard > Sunny Honey Girl

1970 /

Pink Floyd > Another Brick In The Wall, Part II

1978 /

Isley Brothers > The Highways Of My Life

1973 /

Three Dog Night > Let Me Serenade You

1973 /

Sam & Dave > You Don't Know What You Mean To Me

1968 /

Three Degrees > Take Good Care Of Yourself

1975 /