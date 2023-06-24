Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-24-06-2023

Playlist :

Honey Cone > Want Ads
1971 /

2 Brothers On The 4th Floor feat. Da Smooth Baron MC > I Can't Help Myself
1990 /

Delfonics > Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)
1970 /

Paul Carrack > A Little Unkind
1983 /

Byrds > The Ballad Of The Easy Rider
1969 /

Billy Ocean > Love Really Hurts Without You
1976 /

Paula Abdul duet with The Wild Pair > Opposites Attrack
1990 /

Sutherland Brothers & Quiver > (I Don't Wanna Love You But) You Got Me Anyway
1973 /

Aaron Neville > Tell It Like It Is
1966 /

Bonnie Tyler > Holding Out For A Hero
1984 /

Elvis Presley > Suspicious Minds
1969 /

Cliff Richard > Sunny Honey Girl
1970 /

Pink Floyd > Another Brick In The Wall, Part II
1978 /

Isley Brothers > The Highways Of My Life
1973 /

Three Dog Night > Let Me Serenade You
1973 /

Sam & Dave > You Don't Know What You Mean To Me
1968 /

Three Degrees > Take Good Care Of Yourself
1975 /

