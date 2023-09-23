Le Musée des Oubliés-23-09-2023

Playlist :
Mal > Mighty Mighty Roly Poly
1972 /
David Bowie > Absolute Beginners
1986 /
Wayne Gibson > Under My Thumb
1975 /
Shabby Tiger > Slow Down
1974 /
Duane Eddy & The Rebelettes > Play Me Like You Play Your Guitar
1975 /
Hank The Knife & The Jets > Guitar King
1975 /
Charlie Daniels Band > The Devil Went Down To Georgia
1979 /
Charlie Daniels Band feat. Mark O'Conner, Johnny Cash, Travis Tritt & Mary Stewart > The Devil Comes Back To Georgia
1979 /
Status Quo > Marguerita Time
1983 /
Radha Krishna Temple > Govinda
1969 /
Juan Carlos Calderon > Bandolero
1975 /
Bandolero > Paris Latino
1983 /