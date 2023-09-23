Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-23-09-2023

Mal > Mighty Mighty Roly Poly
1972 /

David Bowie > Absolute Beginners
1986 /

Wayne Gibson > Under My Thumb
1975 /

Titanic > Rain 2000
1972 /

1994 > Sing To Me
1978 /

Shabby Tiger > Slow Down
1974 /

Duane Eddy & The Rebelettes > Play Me Like You Play Your Guitar
1975 /

Hank The Knife & The Jets > Guitar King
1975 /

Charlie Daniels Band > The Devil Went Down To Georgia
1979 /

Charlie Daniels Band feat. Mark O'Conner, Johnny Cash, Travis Tritt & Mary Stewart > The Devil Comes Back To Georgia
1979 /

Status Quo > Marguerita Time
1983 /

Radha Krishna Temple > Govinda
1969 /

Juan Carlos Calderon > Bandolero
1975 /

Bandolero > Paris Latino
1983 /

Zinga > Respect
1982 /

