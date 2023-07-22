Le Musée des Oubliés-22-07-2023

Tommy James & The Shondells > Mony Monu

1968 /

Hurricane Smith > Oh Babe, What Would You Say

1971 /

Sabrina > Boys (Summertime Move)

1987 /

Boys In The Band > How 'Bout A Little Hand (For The Boys In The Band)

1970 /

Mr. Mister > Kyrie

1985 /

Janis Ian > Jesse

1974 /

Roberta Flack > Jesse

1973 /

Prince > Controversy

1981 /

Redbone > We Were All Wounded At Wounded Knee

1973 /

El Chicano > Viva Tirado (Part 1)

1970 /

Van Morrison > Domino

1970 /

Them > Here Comes The Night

1965 /

Marillion > Keyligh

1986 /

Freddie& The Dreamers > I Understand

1963 /

Mark Lindsay > Silver Bird

1970 /

Mud > The Cat Crept In

1974 /

Michel Polnareff > BOF Lipstick

1977 /