Le Musée des Oubliés-22-07-2023

Playlist :

Tommy James & The Shondells > Mony Monu
1968 /

Hurricane Smith > Oh Babe, What Would You Say
1971 /

Sabrina > Boys (Summertime Move)
1987 /

Boys In The Band > How 'Bout A Little Hand (For The Boys In The Band)
1970 /

Mr. Mister > Kyrie
1985 /

Janis Ian > Jesse
1974 /

Roberta Flack > Jesse
1973 /

Prince > Controversy
1981 /

Redbone > We Were All Wounded At Wounded Knee
1973 /

El Chicano > Viva Tirado (Part 1)
1970 /

Van Morrison > Domino
1970 /

Them > Here Comes The Night
1965 /

Marillion > Keyligh
1986 /

Freddie& The Dreamers > I Understand
1963 /

Mark Lindsay > Silver Bird
1970 /

Mud > The Cat Crept In
1974 /

Michel Polnareff > BOF Lipstick
1977 /

