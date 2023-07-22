Le Musée des Oubliés-22-07-2023

Playlist :
Tommy James & The Shondells > Mony Monu
1968 /
Hurricane Smith > Oh Babe, What Would You Say
1971 /
Sabrina > Boys (Summertime Move)
1987 /
Boys In The Band > How 'Bout A Little Hand (For The Boys In The Band)
1970 /
Mr. Mister > Kyrie
1985 /
Janis Ian > Jesse
1974 /
Roberta Flack > Jesse
1973 /
Prince > Controversy
1981 /
Redbone > We Were All Wounded At Wounded Knee
1973 /
El Chicano > Viva Tirado (Part 1)
1970 /
Van Morrison > Domino
1970 /
Them > Here Comes The Night
1965 /
Marillion > Keyligh
1986 /
Freddie& The Dreamers > I Understand
1963 /
Mark Lindsay > Silver Bird
1970 /
Mud > The Cat Crept In
1974 /
Michel Polnareff > BOF Lipstick
1977 /