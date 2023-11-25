Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-25-11-2023

Pendant une heure la visite dans l’Ehpad de la musique.

Playlist :

Dancing And Drinking > Plastic People
1970 /

King Of Pain > Police
1983 /

It's Raining Men > Weather Girls
1982 /

Great Balls Of Fire > Jerry Lee Lewis
1957 /

The Bull, part 1 > Mike Theodore Orchestra
1977 /

A Child's Prayer > Hot Chocolate
1975 /

Du Bist Mein Zuhaus > Cats
1972 /

Scarborough Fair > Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66
1968 /

Prisencólinensináinciúsol > Adriano Celentano
1973 /

Love Me Do > Beatles
1962 /

Now And Then > Beatles
2023 /

Who's Got The Paper > Osibisa
1974 /

4th Rendez-Vous > Jean-Michel Jarre
1986 /

Wooly Bully > Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs
1965 /

Run To Me > Kelly Marie
1977 /

There It Is, Part 1 > James Brown
1972 /

Montery > Eric Burdon & The Animals
1967 /

