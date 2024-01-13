Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-13-01-2024

Playlist :

In The Year 2525 > Zager & Evans
1969 /

One, Two, Three O'Clock > Gaby Lang
1984 /

Show Time > Undisputed Truth
1978 /

Mony Mony > Tommy James & The Shondells
1968 /

A Little Respect > Erasure
1988 /

Ooh I Do > Lynsey De Paul
1974 /

Soledad (Viejecita) > Roé
1990 /

Wild Country > Thunderclap Newman
1970 /

The Look Of Love (US Remix) > ABC
1982 /

The Story Of Me > Everly Brothers
1984 /

Stay Alive > Cedric Myton & Congo
1980 /

I've Been Loving You Too Long > Earl Duke
1989 /

Walkin' > CCS
1971 /

Whole Lotta Love > Led Zeppelin
1969 /

I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song > Jim Croce
1973 /

Close Encounters Of The 3rd Kind > Capuano
1978 /

