Le Musée des Oubliés-13-01-2024

Playlist :
In The Year 2525 > Zager & Evans
1969 /
One, Two, Three O'Clock > Gaby Lang
1984 /
Show Time > Undisputed Truth
1978 /
Mony Mony > Tommy James & The Shondells
1968 /
A Little Respect > Erasure
1988 /
Ooh I Do > Lynsey De Paul
1974 /
Soledad (Viejecita) > Roé
1990 /
Wild Country > Thunderclap Newman
1970 /
The Look Of Love (US Remix) > ABC
1982 /
The Story Of Me > Everly Brothers
1984 /
Stay Alive > Cedric Myton & Congo
1980 /
I've Been Loving You Too Long > Earl Duke
1989 /
Walkin' > CCS
1971 /
Whole Lotta Love > Led Zeppelin
1969 /
I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song > Jim Croce
1973 /
Close Encounters Of The 3rd Kind > Capuano
1978 /