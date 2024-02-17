Le Musée des Oubliés-17-02-2024

Playlist :
Heaven Is A Place On Earth > Belinda Carlisle
1988 /
Forever > Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul
1977 /
This Time It's For Real > Southside Johnny & The Ashbury Dukes
1977 /
Get Ready > Rare Earth
1970 /
If I Were A Rich Man > Topol
1968 /
What Am I Gonna Do (I'm So In Love With You) > Rod Stewart
1983 /
Bad Boy > Beatles
1966 /
I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) > Aretha Franklin & George Michael
1985 /
I Love You For All Seasons > Fuzz
1971 /
Go West > Village People
1979 /
Go West > Pet Shop Boys
1993 /
Toy > Casuals
1968 /
Just One Loser > Grass
1973 /
Tomorrow People > Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers
1988 /
The Secrets That You Keep > Mud
1975 /
Voodoo Chile (Slight Return) > Jimi Hendrix Experience
1968/1970 /