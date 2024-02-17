Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-17-02-2024

Playlist :

Heaven Is A Place On Earth > Belinda Carlisle
1988 /

Forever > Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul
1977 /

This Time It's For Real > Southside Johnny & The Ashbury Dukes
1977 /

Get Ready > Rare Earth
1970 /

If I Were A Rich Man > Topol
1968 /

What Am I Gonna Do (I'm So In Love With You) > Rod Stewart
1983 /

Bad Boy > Beatles
1966 /

I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) > Aretha Franklin & George Michael
1985 /

I Love You For All Seasons > Fuzz
1971 /

Go West > Village People
1979 /

Go West > Pet Shop Boys
1993 /

Toy > Casuals
1968 /

Just One Loser > Grass
1973 /

Tomorrow People > Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers
1988 /

The Secrets That You Keep > Mud
1975 /

Voodoo Chile (Slight Return) > Jimi Hendrix Experience
1968/1970 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.