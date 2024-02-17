Le Musée des Oubliés-17-02-2024

Heaven Is A Place On Earth > Belinda Carlisle

1988 /

Forever > Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul

1977 /

This Time It's For Real > Southside Johnny & The Ashbury Dukes

1977 /

Get Ready > Rare Earth

1970 /

If I Were A Rich Man > Topol

1968 /

What Am I Gonna Do (I'm So In Love With You) > Rod Stewart

1983 /

Bad Boy > Beatles

1966 /

I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) > Aretha Franklin & George Michael

1985 /

I Love You For All Seasons > Fuzz

1971 /

Go West > Village People

1979 /

Go West > Pet Shop Boys

1993 /

Toy > Casuals

1968 /

Just One Loser > Grass

1973 /

Tomorrow People > Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers

1988 /

The Secrets That You Keep > Mud

1975 /

Voodoo Chile (Slight Return) > Jimi Hendrix Experience

1968/1970 /