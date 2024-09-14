Le Musée des Oubliés-14-09-2024

Playlist :
Givint It Up For Love > Delbert McClinton
1980 /
I've Got You Under My Skin > Four Seasons
1966 /
Mr. Roboto > Styx
1980 /
Infatuation > Rod Stewart
1984 /
Hang On In There > Johnny Bristol
1974 /
Jesamine > Casuals
1968 /
When I Look Into Your Eyes > Santana
1973 /
Cocaine In My Brain > Dillinger
1976 /
Jumpin' Jack Flash > Rolling Stones
1968 /
Doot Doot > Freur
1983 /
Born On The Bayou > Creedence Clearwater Revival
1969 /
Lido Shuffle > Boz Scaggs
1976 /
London Nights > London Boys
1988 /
Love Plus 1 > Haircut 100
1982 /
Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey > Paul & Linda McCartney
1971 /