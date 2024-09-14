Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-14-09-2024

Playlist :

Givint It Up For Love > Delbert McClinton
1980 /

I've Got You Under My Skin > Four Seasons
1966 /

Mr. Roboto > Styx
1980 /

Infatuation > Rod Stewart
1984 /

Hang On In There > Johnny Bristol
1974 /

Jesamine > Casuals
1968 /

When I Look Into Your Eyes > Santana
1973 /

Cocaine In My Brain > Dillinger
1976 /

Jumpin' Jack Flash > Rolling Stones
1968 /

Doot Doot > Freur
1983 /

Born On The Bayou > Creedence Clearwater Revival
1969 /

Lido Shuffle > Boz Scaggs
1976 /

London Nights > London Boys
1988 /

Love Plus 1 > Haircut 100
1982 /

Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey > Paul & Linda McCartney
1971 /

