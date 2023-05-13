Le Musée des Oubliés-13-05-2023

Toto > I'll Supply The Love

1978 /

Sheila E > The Glamorous Life

1984 /

Mick Jagger > Just Another Night

1985 /

Status Quo > Pictures Of Matchstick Men

1968 /

Climie Fisher > Rise To The Occasion (Hip Hop Mix)

1988 /

Korgis > If It's Alright With You

1980 /

PointerSisters > Automatc

1983 /

Bonnie Pointer > Heaven Must Have Sent You

1980 /

Ph.D > I Won't Let You Down

1982 /

Simple Minds > Belfast Child

1989 /

Mecano > Mujer Contra Mujer

1990 /

Pretenders > Middle Of The Road

1984 /

Styx > Boat On The River

1979 /

Julie Covington > Don't Cry For Me Argentina

1977 /