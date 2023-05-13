Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-13-05-2023

Playlist :

Toto > I'll Supply The Love
1978 /

Sheila E > The Glamorous Life
1984 /

Mick Jagger > Just Another Night
1985 /

Status Quo > Pictures Of Matchstick Men
1968 /

Climie Fisher > Rise To The Occasion (Hip Hop Mix)
1988 /

Korgis > If It's Alright With You
1980 /

PointerSisters > Automatc
1983 /

Bonnie Pointer > Heaven Must Have Sent You
1980 /

Ph.D > I Won't Let You Down
1982 /

Simple Minds > Belfast Child
1989 /

Mecano > Mujer Contra Mujer
1990 /

Pretenders > Middle Of The Road
1984 /

Styx > Boat On The River
1979 /

Julie Covington > Don't Cry For Me Argentina
1977 /

