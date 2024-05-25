Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-25-05-2024

Playlist :

Girls > Moments & Whatnauts
1975 /

Favorite Waste Of Time > Bette Midler
1983 /

Hey Baby > Bruce Channel
1962 /

Money > Live Wire
1979 /

Ooh Baby > Gilbert O'Sullivan
1973 /

Das Blech > Spliff
1982 /

Late In The Evening > Paul Simon
1980 /

Tel Him > Exciters
1964 /

Soul Kissing > David Knopfler
1983 /

Crystal Blue Persuation > Tommy James & The Shondels
1969 /

Blow The House Down > Living In A Box
1989 /

Le Zizi > Pierre Peret
1974 /

Dear Prudence > Siouxsie & The Bansheer
1983 /

Macho City > Steve Miller Band
1982 /

Her Town Too > James Taylor & J.D. Souther
1981 /

Easier Said Than Done > Shakatak
1981 /

