Le Musée des Oubliés-25-05-2024

Playlist :
Girls > Moments & Whatnauts
1975 /
Favorite Waste Of Time > Bette Midler
1983 /
Hey Baby > Bruce Channel
1962 /
Money > Live Wire
1979 /
Ooh Baby > Gilbert O'Sullivan
1973 /
Das Blech > Spliff
1982 /
Late In The Evening > Paul Simon
1980 /
Tel Him > Exciters
1964 /
Soul Kissing > David Knopfler
1983 /
Crystal Blue Persuation > Tommy James & The Shondels
1969 /
Blow The House Down > Living In A Box
1989 /
Le Zizi > Pierre Peret
1974 /
Dear Prudence > Siouxsie & The Bansheer
1983 /
Macho City > Steve Miller Band
1982 /
Her Town Too > James Taylor & J.D. Souther
1981 /
Easier Said Than Done > Shakatak
1981 /