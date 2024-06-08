Le Musée des Oubliés-08-06-2024

Playlist :
Come On Let's Go > Rocky Sharpe & The Replays
1981 /
La Bamba > Richie Valens
1958 /
Copacabana > Barry Manilow
1978 /
Same Old Scene > Roxy Music
1980 /
The Hustle (Extended Version) > Van McCoy & The Soul City Symphony
1975 /
Sweet Inspiration > Johnny Johnson & The Bandwagon
1970 /
They're Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haa! > Napoleon XIV
1966 /
They're Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haa! > Kim Fowley
1966 /
Somebody's Watching Me > Rockwell (feat. Michael Jackson & Jermaine Jackson)
1983 /
Suite: Clouds, Rain > David Gates
1973 /
Born To Be With You > Dave Edmunds
1973 /
Hands To Heaven > Breathe
1988 /
I Wish U Heaven > Prince
1988 /
A Matter Of Facts > Dizzy Man's Band
1971 /
African Symphony > Van McCoy & The Soul City Symphony
1974 /