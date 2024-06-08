Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-08-06-2024

Playlist :

Come On Let's Go > Rocky Sharpe & The Replays
1981 /

La Bamba > Richie Valens
1958 /

Copacabana > Barry Manilow
1978 /

Same Old Scene > Roxy Music
1980 /

The Hustle (Extended Version) > Van McCoy & The Soul City Symphony
1975 /

Sweet Inspiration > Johnny Johnson & The Bandwagon
1970 /

They're Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haa! > Napoleon XIV
1966 /

They're Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haa! > Kim Fowley
1966 /

Somebody's Watching Me > Rockwell (feat. Michael Jackson & Jermaine Jackson)
1983 /

Suite: Clouds, Rain > David Gates
1973 /

Born To Be With You > Dave Edmunds
1973 /

Hands To Heaven > Breathe
1988 /

I Wish U Heaven > Prince
1988 /

A Matter Of Facts > Dizzy Man's Band
1971 /

African Symphony > Van McCoy & The Soul City Symphony
1974 /

