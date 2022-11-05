Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-05-11-2022

Playlist :

Steve Miller Band > The Joker
1973 /

Time > Jungle Love
1984 /

Steam > Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye
1969 /

Neil Christian > That's Nice
1966 /

Billy Bremner > Loud Music In Cars
1981 /

Amen Corner > Hello Susie
1969 /

Blue Rondo A La Turk > MeAnd Mr. Sanchez
1981 /

Grateful Dead > Uncle John's Band
1970 /

Snap! > The Power
1990 /

Foundations > Back On My Feet Again
1968 /

Mud > Dynamite
1973 /

Steppenwolf > Hey Lawdy Mama
1969 /

Level 42 > Hot Water
1985 /

Sutherland Bros & Quiver > The Arms Of Mary
1976 /

Harper's Bizarre > 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)
1967 /

Blue Mink > Randy
1973 /

Quadrophonia > Quadrophonia
1990 /

Danny Wilson > Mary's Prayer
1987 /

