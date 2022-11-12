Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-12-11-2022

Playlist :

Clout > Substitute
1978 /

Mink The Ville > Spanish Stroll
1977 /

Cher > Gypsies, Tramps And Thieves
1971 /

Jefferson > The Colour Of My Love
1969 /

Propaganda > Due - Eye To Eye
1985 /

Rutles > Doubleback Alley
1978 /

Long John Baldry > Let The Heartaches Begin
1967 /

Steve Winwood > Still In The Game
1982 /

Move > Flowers In The Rain
1967 /

Narada Michael Walden duet with Patty Austin > Gimme Gimme Gimme /

Ray Charles > Hit The Road Jack
1961 /

Stampeders feat. Wolfman Jack > Hit The Road Jack
1976 /

Klique > Stop doggin' Me Around
1983 /

Sir Douglas Quintet > Mendocino
1968 /

Killing Joke > Love Like Blood
1983 /

Sheila B. Devotion > Spacer
1979 /

Outsiders (US) > Time Won't Let Me
1966 /

Yazoo > Don't Go
1982 /

