#7. 2024/25 Lundi 3 février

Le disque coup de cœur, c’est Waterfall de Sun&Rain et qui sort chez Out Of Yor Heads Records

Playlist :

Waterfall V [extrait] > Sun & Rain, Waterfall, Out Of Your Heads Records, 2025 /

Microcosm [extrait] > Rob Brown, Walkabout, Mahakala Music, 2025 /

Where do we go from here > Dave Douglas, Engage, Greenleaf Music, 2019 /

Disco inferred > Ches Smith, Laugh Ash, Pyroclastic, 2024 /

Ishi No Irai > Alexandra Grimal / Giovanni Di Domenico, Shakkei, Relative Pitch Records, 2025 /

Please, let me sleep > Agusti Fernandez / Barry Guy / Ramon Lopez, Aurora, Maya Recordings, 2006 /

