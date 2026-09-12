Beatscape 12.09.2026

|ARTIST
|TRACK
|ALBUM/EP
|LABEL
|Pure Colors
|We’ll Be Free
|We’ll Be Free
|True Romance Records
|Make It Disco & Monsieur Van Pratt
|Be My (Only One) [feat. Silla] [Monsieur Van Pratt Disco Mix]
|Be My (Only One) [feat. Silla] [Monsieur Van Pratt Disco Mix]
|The Disco Express
|Memi P.
|In The Middle Of The Game (Don’t Change The Play) (Extended Mix)
|In The Middle Of The Game (Don’t Change The Play)
|CONFIDENTIAL RECORDS
|Tommy Glasses
|Feel the Spirit (Extended Mix)
|Feel the Spirit
|Tinted Records
|Dj Funky T
|Sweetest of All (feat. Lorry Hunter) [Gianni Junior Remix]
|Quantize Miami Sampler 2026
|Quantize Recordings
|Nassim, Guss Sax & UnQle Chriz
|Your My Always
|Your My Always
|4th Set Records
|Inner City
|Turn Me On (feat. Steffanie Christi’an) [Detroit Dub]
|Turn Me On (feat. Steffanie Christi’an) [Dubs]
|Glitterbox Recordings
|Mark Picchiotti, Candice Chavez
|My Soul Cries Out (Extended Mix)
|My Soul Cries Out
|Big Love
|Melchior Sultana
|Rhodes in the Middle
|Rhodes in the Middle
|Ravanelli Disco Club
|Chemars
|Generation Deep
|Generation Deep
|Large Music
|Zetbee
|Make Me Feel Bad (Original Mix)
|Make Me Feel Bad
|Monophony
|Balmr
|Forager (Glenn davis Remix)
|In Search Of
|Selections Label
|Harley&Muscle, Gerideau, Duce Martinez
|Must Be The Music (Duce Martinez Remix)
|The Evolving Remixes – EP (30 Years of Harley&Muscle)
|Soulstar Records
|Teequence
|I Never Loved a Man
|Deep Reflections
|VibeMusicShow
|Boogie Rapture
|Let It Go (Original Cut)
|Let It Go
|Boogie Rapture Recordings
|Allen Craig
|Rings Of Jupiter
|Dreaming Of Detroit
|Moulton Music
|Nacho Marco
|Strawberry Pink
|Colors in Dub Vol. 2 (Incl. Steve Bug remix)
|Phonogramme
|Robotman, Marshall Jefferson & Plastikman
|Do da Doo (Plastikman Acid House Mix)
|Do da Doo
|Definitive Recordings
|Jaco Garner
|Compton Fade
|Compton Fade
|illeven eleven
|Jack Mensah & Jimi Dee
|Kismet (4×4 Beastmode Mix)
|Kismet
|Bubble
|Baeka
|I Wanna Give (Original Mix)
|Jack & Shout
|NightChild Records
|Kody
|Good So So
|No Way
|Lost City Dubs
|John Randle
|Every Time
|Every Time
|Whoyostro White
|AnAmStyle, Master G
|I really need you
|I really need you
|OMG House Records
|BF
|I Wanna (Be a Hoe)
|I Wanna (Be a Hoe)
|HZ Records