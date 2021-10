FIERCE-Épisode 1 « Us Girls »

The Rap > Millie Jackson

Caught Up, Spring Records, 1974 /

Live at the T Connection > The Mercedes Ladies

1979 /

No Sense > D-Bora

West End Records, 1984 /

Rapper's Delight > Xanadu & Sweet Tee

Joe Gibbs Music, 1979 /

Vicious Rap > Tanya Winley

Paul Winley Records, 1980 /

That's The Joint > Funky Four + 1

Sugar Hill Records, 1980 /

Us Girls Can Boogie Too > Us Girls

Beat Street (movie) 1983 /

Lady D > Lady D

Reflection Records /

To The Beat Y'all > Lady B

Tec Records, 1979 /

Sucker D.J.'s > Dimples D

Partytime Records, 1983 /

Funk You Up > The Sequence

Sugar Hill Records /

Street Talk > Madam Rapper

Funky Constellation, 1979 /