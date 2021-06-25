Bruno Pronsato (Dj-Set)

Campus Club, le Rendez-Vous des amateurs de Musiques Electroniques avec aujourd’hui un invité spéciale!

Bruno Pronsato n’est autre que le principal producteur de dernier album de Kool Keith. Rappeur légendaire dont le réseau radio campus France est partenaire de la dernière sortie sur le label français Logistic Records.

Mais il vient également de sortir son dernier album sur Perlon : Do It At Your Funeral

» This mix is more or less some the hip-hop that I heard from the early 90s & beyond in Texas. They are all artists from there. I am be no means a hip-hop connoisseur. My roommate at the time was very much into the ‘dirty south’ stuff. I liked what I heard, but never thought I’d be making it. This music to some degree is what I visited for reference while working on the Kool Keith album with Benjamin Jay. »

B.P.

Sippin On Some Syrup – Three 6 Mafia

Straight Texas Hoodlum – D

My Mind Playin Tricks On Me – Geto Boys

It’s Going Down Flow – Lil Keke

Da Coldest – Facemob

Caged In Gorillas — Blac Monks

I Seen A Man Die – Scarface

Inhale Exhale – Bushwick Bill

Creepin – Willie D

Cramping My Style – UGK

Talking Shit – Lez Moné

Who’s That Lady — 380 Dat Lady

Can’t Nobody — Cl’Ché

Bonne ecoute!