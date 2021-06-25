Bruno Pronsato (Dj-Set)

Campus Club, le Rendez-Vous des amateurs de Musiques Electroniques avec aujourd’hui un invité spéciale!
Bruno Pronsato n’est autre que le principal producteur de dernier album de Kool Keith. Rappeur légendaire dont le réseau radio campus France est partenaire de la dernière sortie sur le label français Logistic Records.
Mais il vient également de sortir son dernier album sur Perlon : Do It At Your Funeral
» This mix is more or less some the hip-hop that I heard from the early 90s & beyond in Texas. They are all artists from there. I am be no means a hip-hop connoisseur. My roommate at the time was very much into the ‘dirty south’ stuff. I liked what I heard, but never thought I’d be making it. This music to some degree is what I visited for reference while working on the Kool Keith album with Benjamin Jay. »
B.P.
Sippin On Some Syrup – Three 6 Mafia
Straight Texas Hoodlum – D
My Mind Playin Tricks On Me – Geto Boys
It’s Going Down Flow – Lil Keke
Da Coldest – Facemob
Caged In Gorillas — Blac Monks
I Seen A Man Die – Scarface
Inhale Exhale – Bushwick Bill
Creepin – Willie D
Cramping My Style – UGK
Talking Shit – Lez Moné
Who’s That Lady — 380 Dat Lady
Can’t Nobody — Cl’Ché
Bonne ecoute!