Publié le par Jazzitude

#4. lundi 15 novembre

 

Le coup de cœur de l’émission, c’est Dernier Tango par le duo Marc Ducret et Christophe Monniot

 

Playlist :

Yes Igor
Marc Ducret Christophe Monniot, Dernier tango / Jazzdor Séries, 2022 /

Beyond the dogs
Philippe Gleizes Jean-Philippe Morel, Band of dogs III, Le Triton, 2022 /

Jung (part 3)
Octurn Ictus, Gamelan, [autoprod.], 2019 /

 Étoiles vivantes
Suzanne (Hélène Duret / Pierre Tereygeol / Maëlle Desbrosses),  Berthe, [autoprod.], 2020 /

Opinion
Serge Lazarevitch Ben Sluijs, Still three, still free, Rat Records /

Egnatia Road
Peripheria (Lazro Zingaro Papadimitriou Bolcato), Peripheria, Fou Records, 1993/2022 /

Left on the napkin
Tom Bourgeois, Murmures, Neuklang, 2022 /

