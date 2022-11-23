4. lundi 15 novembre

Le coup de cœur de l’émission, c’est Dernier Tango par le duo Marc Ducret et Christophe Monniot
jazzitude.fr
Playlist :
Yes Igor
Marc Ducret Christophe Monniot, Dernier tango / Jazzdor Séries, 2022 /
Beyond the dogs
Philippe Gleizes Jean-Philippe Morel, Band of dogs III, Le Triton, 2022 /
Jung (part 3)
Octurn Ictus, Gamelan, [autoprod.], 2019 /
Étoiles vivantes
Suzanne (Hélène Duret / Pierre Tereygeol / Maëlle Desbrosses), Berthe, [autoprod.], 2020 /
Opinion
Serge Lazarevitch Ben Sluijs, Still three, still free, Rat Records /
Egnatia Road
Peripheria (Lazro Zingaro Papadimitriou Bolcato), Peripheria, Fou Records, 1993/2022 /
Left on the napkin
Tom Bourgeois, Murmures, Neuklang, 2022 /