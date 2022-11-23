4. lundi 15 novembre

Yes Igor

Marc Ducret Christophe Monniot, Dernier tango / Jazzdor Séries, 2022 /

Beyond the dogs

Philippe Gleizes Jean-Philippe Morel, Band of dogs III, Le Triton, 2022 /

Jung (part 3)

Octurn Ictus, Gamelan, [autoprod.], 2019 /

Étoiles vivantes

Suzanne (Hélène Duret / Pierre Tereygeol / Maëlle Desbrosses), Berthe, [autoprod.], 2020 /

Opinion

Serge Lazarevitch Ben Sluijs, Still three, still free, Rat Records /

Egnatia Road

Peripheria (Lazro Zingaro Papadimitriou Bolcato), Peripheria, Fou Records, 1993/2022 /

Left on the napkin

Tom Bourgeois, Murmures, Neuklang, 2022 /