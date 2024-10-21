2. 2024/25 Lundi 14 octobre

Le disque coup de coeur, c’est Camouflage ! de Killing Spree qui sort sur Klonosphere/Season of Mist
Playlist :
The psychopomp > Killing Spree, Camouflage ! , Klonosphere/Season of Mist, 2024 /
Blues insomnia > Insomnia Brass Band, Crooked Alligator, Tiger Moon Records, 2024 /
Seasons #5 > Janning Trumann 4 (feat. Brandon Seabrook), Echo, Tangible Music, 2024 /
Drum Buffer Rope > Ternoy / Cruz / Orins, The Theory of Constraints, Circum-Disc, 2024 /
Normal > Kirk Knuffke Quartet, Bigwig, Clean Feed, 2024 /
Variations sur la marche triomphale d’Aïda > Alban Darche & Emmanuel Bénèche, Mirifique Orchestra Verdi Remix, Le Gros Cube, 2024 /
Libiamo, ne’lieti calici > Alban Darche & Emmanuel Bénèche, Mirifique Orchestra Verdi Remix, Le Gros Cube, 2024 /
Dji-Dji > Sylvain Kassap / Hélène Labarrière, Dédicaces, Emouvance, 2023 /