1. 2024/25 Lundi 30 septembre

Cheshire hotel > Noël Akchoté Philippe Deschepper, MMXXIV AD, Ayler Records, 2024 /

Climax change > Christope Monniot, Six migrant pieces, Le Triton, 2023 /

Modules oubliés > OXYD, Lapse, Onze Heures Onze, 2024 /

Lapso > OXYD, Lapse, Onze Heures Onze, 2024 /

JAZZDOR II > Angelica Sanchez / Barry Guy / Ramon Lopez, Live at JAZZDOR, Maya Recordings, 2024 /

The journey > Tom Skinner, Voices of Bishara Live at « mu », International Anthem, 2024 /

Three ways to one > Jean-Paul Céléa / Emile Parisien / Wolfgang Reisinger, Yes Ornette, Out Note Records, 2012 /

La voie lactée > Serge Lazarevitch, Ben Sluijs, Nicolas Thys, Teun Verbruggen, Free Four, Rat Records, 2024 /