17 Young Radio Show

JAMES vous propose une heure de mix Hip Hop et de musique Urbaine le premier vendredi du mois de 19h à 20h.

Ce mois ci, je vous fait découvrir la talentueuse ‘Kenza Nel’ que j’ai découvert il y a quelques semaines par hasard, avec son morceau ‘Victoria’s s_cret’

Disponible sur Spotify, Apple Music & YouTube

 

Tracklist :

  1. Kenza Nel – Victoria’s S_cret
  2. Yvette Michelle – I’m not feeling you
  3. Horace Brown – One for the money
  4. Guy – Tell me what you like
  5. Foxy Brown – Get me home
  6. 4 Keuz – Party all night
  7. Mos Def Ft Nate Dogg – Oh no
  8. Pras Michel Ft Ol’ DB & Mya – Ghetto superstar
  9. Naughty By Nature – Holliday
  10. Das EFX – Real HipHop
  11. Kreuz – Party all night [Flava Mix]
  12. Busta Flex – J’fais mon job à plein temps
  13. IAM Ft Fonky Family – Bad Boy de Marseille Part 2
  14. Foxy Brown – Oh yeah
  15. Busta Rhymes – Baby give it to me
  16. MOP – Cold as ice
  17. Lil’ Kim & 50 Cent – Magic stick
  18. DMX Ft Swizz Beatz – Get it on the floor
  19. LL Cool J Ft Ameria – Paradise
  20. Nelly – E.I.
  21. Trey Songz – Say aah
  22. Eve – Who’s that girl
  23. Justin Timberlake – Carry out
  24. 2 Chainz – I’m different
  25. Big Boi Ft Cutty – Shutterbugg
  26. Faith Evans – Love like this
  27. Brandy Monica – The boy is mine
  28. Adina Howard – Freak like me
  29. LL Cool J – Ain’t nobody
  30.  DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – Jazzy Groove
  31. Chubb Rock – Treat ’em right
  32. Missy Elliott – I’m Really Hot

Rendez vous le Vendredi 2 Juin, même heure, même endroit.

 

