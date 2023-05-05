17 Young Radio Show

JAMES vous propose une heure de mix Hip Hop et de musique Urbaine le premier vendredi du mois de 19h à 20h.
Ce mois ci, je vous fait découvrir la talentueuse ‘Kenza Nel’ que j’ai découvert il y a quelques semaines par hasard, avec son morceau ‘Victoria’s s_cret’
Disponible sur Spotify, Apple Music & YouTube
Tracklist :
- Kenza Nel – Victoria’s S_cret
- Yvette Michelle – I’m not feeling you
- Horace Brown – One for the money
- Guy – Tell me what you like
- Foxy Brown – Get me home
- 4 Keuz – Party all night
- Mos Def Ft Nate Dogg – Oh no
- Pras Michel Ft Ol’ DB & Mya – Ghetto superstar
- Naughty By Nature – Holliday
- Das EFX – Real HipHop
- Kreuz – Party all night [Flava Mix]
- Busta Flex – J’fais mon job à plein temps
- IAM Ft Fonky Family – Bad Boy de Marseille Part 2
- Foxy Brown – Oh yeah
- Busta Rhymes – Baby give it to me
- MOP – Cold as ice
- Lil’ Kim & 50 Cent – Magic stick
- DMX Ft Swizz Beatz – Get it on the floor
- LL Cool J Ft Ameria – Paradise
- Nelly – E.I.
- Trey Songz – Say aah
- Eve – Who’s that girl
- Justin Timberlake – Carry out
- 2 Chainz – I’m different
- Big Boi Ft Cutty – Shutterbugg
- Faith Evans – Love like this
- Brandy Monica – The boy is mine
- Adina Howard – Freak like me
- LL Cool J – Ain’t nobody
- DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – Jazzy Groove
- Chubb Rock – Treat ’em right
- Missy Elliott – I’m Really Hot
Rendez vous le Vendredi 2 Juin, même heure, même endroit.