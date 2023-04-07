Publié le par JAMES

16 Young Radio Show

JAMES vous propose une heure de mix Hip Hop et de musique Urbaine le premier vendredi du mois de 19h à 20h.

Ce mois-ci on reçois Dj FunkyTouch

Retrouvez funkyTouch sur les liens suivants

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077003598373

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dj_funkytouch/

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@djfunkytouch/videos

Bonne écoute !

Tracklist :

1.NTM – Instru – That’s my people

  1. NTM – That’s my people

  2. Yusef Lateef – Symphonic Blues Suite

  3. IAM – Un bon son pour les truants

  4. Akhenaton – La face B

  5. Fabe – L’impertinent

  6. Lunatic – Si tu kiff pas

  7. Oxmo Puccino – Balance la sauce

  8. Oxmo Puccino – L’enfant seule

  9. Hardwe’re – The pressure

  10. Noss – Passage noir

  11. Melan – Prise de thème

  12. Senamo – Fusion Ultime

  13. Seyté – Punchlines qui traine 2

  14. Swift Guad – La base

  15. Youssef Swatt’s – Avalanche

  16. Caballero – Profondeurs

  17. Cholo – Case Départ

  18. Dah Conectah – Divine

  19. IAM – L’école du micro d’argent

  20. Nas – The truth

  21. 113 – La vérité blesse

  22. Esoteric – Bouty Hunters

  23. Royal Flush – Worldwide – Instru

  24. La Clinique – Faites du bruits

  25. Cenza – A mes pieds

  26. Zoxea – King de boulogne

  27. IAM – Bouger la tête – Instru

  28. IAM – Bouger la tête

  29. Mafia Trece – Rimes passionnelles

  30. Kamnouze – Depuis 76

  31. Mobb Deep – Shook Ones Pt 2

  32. Pharoahe Monch – Simons Says

  33. The Beatnuts – Off the books

  34. Big L – Platinium Plus

  35. Onyx – Hold up

  36. Rocca – Paris

  37. Brutal Caesar – Daggers

  38. DJ Cosm – All or nothing

  39. Organized Konfusion – 9Xs out of 10

  40. Chubby Checker – Popeye the hitchhiker

42.House of pain – Jump Around

Rendez vous le Vendredi 5 Mai, même heure, même endroit.

