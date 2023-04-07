16 Young Radio Show

JAMES vous propose une heure de mix Hip Hop et de musique Urbaine le premier vendredi du mois de 19h à 20h.
Ce mois-ci on reçois Dj FunkyTouch
Retrouvez funkyTouch sur les liens suivants
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077003598373
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dj_funkytouch/
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@djfunkytouch/videos
Bonne écoute !
Tracklist :
1.NTM – Instru – That’s my people
- NTM – That’s my people
-
Yusef Lateef – Symphonic Blues Suite
-
IAM – Un bon son pour les truants
-
Akhenaton – La face B
-
Fabe – L’impertinent
-
Lunatic – Si tu kiff pas
-
Oxmo Puccino – Balance la sauce
-
Oxmo Puccino – L’enfant seule
-
Hardwe’re – The pressure
-
Noss – Passage noir
-
Melan – Prise de thème
-
Senamo – Fusion Ultime
-
Seyté – Punchlines qui traine 2
-
Swift Guad – La base
-
Youssef Swatt’s – Avalanche
-
Caballero – Profondeurs
-
Cholo – Case Départ
-
Dah Conectah – Divine
-
IAM – L’école du micro d’argent
-
Nas – The truth
-
113 – La vérité blesse
-
Esoteric – Bouty Hunters
-
Royal Flush – Worldwide – Instru
-
La Clinique – Faites du bruits
-
Cenza – A mes pieds
-
Zoxea – King de boulogne
-
IAM – Bouger la tête – Instru
-
IAM – Bouger la tête
-
Mafia Trece – Rimes passionnelles
-
Kamnouze – Depuis 76
-
Mobb Deep – Shook Ones Pt 2
-
Pharoahe Monch – Simons Says
-
The Beatnuts – Off the books
-
Big L – Platinium Plus
-
Onyx – Hold up
-
Rocca – Paris
-
Brutal Caesar – Daggers
-
DJ Cosm – All or nothing
-
Organized Konfusion – 9Xs out of 10
-
Chubby Checker – Popeye the hitchhiker
42.House of pain – Jump Around
Rendez vous le Vendredi 5 Mai, même heure, même endroit.