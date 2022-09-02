10 Young Radio Show

JAMES vous propose une heure de mix Hip Hop et musique Urbaine le premier vendredi du mois de 19h à 20h.
Rendez vous le Vendredi 7 Octobre, même heure, même endroit.
Bonne écoute !
Retrouvez la playlist ci dessous :
- Method man Ft Busta Rhymes … – Simon says
- Onyx – Slam
- Rakim – Guess who’s back
- Naughty By Nature – Holidays
- Rohff – En mode 1
- 50 Cent – Outta control
- 2 Chainz – I’m Different
- Big Sean – I don’t fuck with you
- Tyga – Hookah
- Timbaland Ft Justin Timberlake – Carry out
- Lil Jon – Roll call
- Jim Jones – We Fly Hight
- Ludacris Ft Shawnna – Stand up
- Freeway Ft Peedi Crakk – Flipside
- 50 Cent – Candy shop
- Common – The light
- Mary J – Family Affair
- Rohff Ft Wallen – Charisme
- Jamiroquai – Virtual Insanity
- 112 – Peaches & cream
- Justin Bieber – Boyfriend
- Nelly – E.I
- Trey Song – Say aah
- Jennifer Lopez – Get right
- Jason Derulo ft 2 Chainz – Talk dirty
- Shaggy X Mark Morrison – It’s wasn’t mack [DJ D.Street Mashup]