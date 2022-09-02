Publié le par JAMES

10 Young Radio Show

JAMES vous propose une heure de mix Hip Hop et musique Urbaine le premier vendredi du mois de 19h à 20h.

Rendez vous le Vendredi 7 Octobre, même heure, même endroit.

Bonne écoute !

Retrouvez la playlist ci dessous :

  1. Method man Ft Busta Rhymes … – Simon says
  2. Onyx – Slam
  3. Rakim – Guess who’s back
  4. Naughty By Nature – Holidays
  5. Rohff – En mode 1
  6. 50 Cent – Outta control
  7. 2 Chainz – I’m Different
  8. Big Sean – I don’t fuck with you
  9. Tyga – Hookah
  10. Timbaland Ft Justin Timberlake – Carry out
  11. Lil Jon – Roll call
  12. Jim Jones – We Fly Hight
  13. Ludacris Ft Shawnna – Stand up
  14. Freeway Ft Peedi Crakk – Flipside
  15. 50 Cent – Candy shop
  16. Common – The light
  17. Mary J – Family Affair
  18. Rohff Ft Wallen – Charisme
  19. Jamiroquai – Virtual Insanity
  20. 112 – Peaches & cream
  21. Justin Bieber – Boyfriend
  22. Nelly – E.I
  23. Trey Song – Say aah
  24. Jennifer Lopez – Get right
  25. Jason Derulo ft 2 Chainz – Talk dirty
  26. Shaggy X Mark Morrison – It’s wasn’t mack [DJ D.Street Mashup]

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.