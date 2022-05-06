08 Young Radio Show

DJ Young vous propose une heure de mix Hip Hop et musique Urbaine le premier vendredi du mois de 19h à 20h.
Retrouve ci dessous la tracklist du Young Radio Show:
1 Diam’s – Marine
2 SINIK – Nouveau Monde
3 Médine – Médine France
4 ROHFF – Valeur Inversée
5 Big L – Put It On
6 DMX Ft Jay Z & The Lox – Blackout
7 50 Cent – What Up Gangsta
8 P Diddy & The Bad Boy Family – Bad Boy For Life
9 Onyx – Slam Harder
10 Ja Rule – Holla Holla
11 Ludacris Ft Shawnna – Stand Up
12 Dj Quick Ft Snoop Dogg & DR. Dre – Fuck Wit Dre Day
13 Naughty By Nature – Jamboree [Club Mix]
14 Soul II Soul – Back To Life
15 Montell Jordan – This Is How We Do It
16 Alliance Ethnik Ft Vinia Mojoca – Respect
17 Arrested Development – Everyday People
18 In Kamoze – Here Comes The Hotstepper
19 Tupac Ft DR. Dre – California Love
20 Spice Girls Wannabe [Original + Moombathon Remix]
21 Aya Nakamura VS JR Kenna & Big Shenn – Pookie VS Bubble It
22 Vegedream – La fuite [MC Twisp Moombah EDIT]
23 Fatman Scoop – Be Faithful [Systematisch. Remix]
24 Cardi B – UP [Afro Moombah Remix]
25 Missy Elliot – Get Ur Freak On [Afro Bros x Rugged Bootleg]
26 The Notorious Big – Juicy
27 DJ Numark Ft Method Man – Zodiac Killah
28 Pete Rock Ft Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz – Rock Steady Part II
29 Gang Star – Work
30 Onyx – Slam
31 Wu Tang Ft Method Man & Reakwon & Ghostface Killah & GZA & RZA – Method Man
Rendez-vous le vendredi 3 Juin a 19H, sur le ondes du 103.00 FM.
Bonne écoute !