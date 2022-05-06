08 Young Radio Show

DJ Young vous propose une heure de mix Hip Hop et musique Urbaine le premier vendredi du mois de 19h à 20h.

Retrouve ci dessous la tracklist du Young Radio Show:

1 Diam’s – Marine

2 SINIK – Nouveau Monde

3 Médine – Médine France

4 ROHFF – Valeur Inversée

5 Big L – Put It On

6 DMX Ft Jay Z & The Lox – Blackout

7 50 Cent – What Up Gangsta

8 P Diddy & The Bad Boy Family – Bad Boy For Life

9 Onyx – Slam Harder

10 Ja Rule – Holla Holla

11 Ludacris Ft Shawnna – Stand Up

12 Dj Quick Ft Snoop Dogg & DR. Dre – Fuck Wit Dre Day

13 Naughty By Nature – Jamboree [Club Mix]

14 Soul II Soul – Back To Life

15 Montell Jordan – This Is How We Do It

16 Alliance Ethnik Ft Vinia Mojoca – Respect

17 Arrested Development – Everyday People

18 In Kamoze – Here Comes The Hotstepper

19 Tupac Ft DR. Dre – California Love

20 Spice Girls Wannabe [Original + Moombathon Remix]

21 Aya Nakamura VS JR Kenna & Big Shenn – Pookie VS Bubble It

22 Vegedream – La fuite [MC Twisp Moombah EDIT]

23 Fatman Scoop – Be Faithful [Systematisch. Remix]

24 Cardi B – UP [Afro Moombah Remix]

25 Missy Elliot – Get Ur Freak On [Afro Bros x Rugged Bootleg]

26 The Notorious Big – Juicy

27 DJ Numark Ft Method Man – Zodiac Killah

28 Pete Rock Ft Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz – Rock Steady Part II

29 Gang Star – Work

30 Onyx – Slam

31 Wu Tang Ft Method Man & Reakwon & Ghostface Killah & GZA & RZA – Method Man

Rendez-vous le vendredi 3 Juin a 19H, sur le ondes du 103.00 FM.

Bonne écoute !