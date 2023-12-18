United We Skank – XII

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Gracias A La Vida > Marina P & Homeys /
What A Curfew > OBF & Linval Thompson /
Melodica Special > Bredrin Records & Pedro /
Livity Vibes > Don Fe /
Everliving > Prince David /
Jah Fire > Moa Anbessa & Prince David /
Pressure Stepper > Crucial Alphonso /
Sepation > Tribulation All Stars /
Argument > Tribulation All Stars /
Open The Borders > Speng Bond & Cusci /
Black Wombman Civilization > Alpha Steppa & Wellette Seyon & Dub Dynasty /
Fufu Lala > OBF & Charlie P & Aza Lineage /
Ice On Cool, Remix > Biga*Ranx & JAEL /
Lava > OBF & Nazamba & Von D /
Wanna War > Vulgar Grooves /