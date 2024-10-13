United We Skank – Episode XXXVII

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21h30 à 22h30.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
No Matter How Long It Takes > Stand High Patrol /
Smooth Operator > High Budub & Bambow One & JCAO /
Gra 2 Pull > Biga*Ranx /
Hello > Kandee & Pulche Le Douce /
MEDZ > Jahvapor /
Done Them Again > Dub Foundry & Earth & Power & Rassie Ai /
A La Montagne > Dub Foundry & Earth & Power & Tom Spirals /
Cradle Of Civilization > Mighty Prophet /
Injustice > Improvisators Dub & Iration Steppas /
The Highest Region > Dubzoic & Lucadread /
The Gift Of Jah > The Navigator & Mighty Prophet /
Love Reggae Music Bad > Iron Dubz & Bunny General /
STEPPING ON BABYLON > Dumis9ne I & Stepart /
Dans Ma Cabane - Atili Remix > Andrick Airways & Atili /
That A Gwan > Toroki & Isayah /
Siam > Pracha /