Publié le par United We Skank

United We Skank – Episode XXXV

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?

Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21h30 à 22h30.

A la semaine prochaine !

Playlist :

MOOVING > Jahvapor & Bly Shei /

Change Me > Atilli /

At The Stop Light > Imperial Sound Army & Danny Red /

Coptic Serenade > Dougie Conscious & Sista Sarah & Megumi Mesaku /

We Got Jah > Dub Dynasty & Alpha Steppa & Alpha & Omega /

What A Joy > Alpha Steppa & Awa Fall /

Bad Minded People > Kanka & Brother Culture /

Mpc 3000 Style - Cut 1 > The Bush Chemists /

Zeen > Subtroopers /

Too Hot Fi Dem > Violinbwoy & Kali Green /

Jah Rules - Red I Remix > Afrikan Dub & Rastaveli MC & Aryeh Yah & Red I /

Run Politician > CC Dub & King Joe Reggae /

My Sound > OBF & Junior Roy & Daddy Freddy /

Babylon Time Up > Bukkha & Killa P /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.