United We Skank – Episode XXXV

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21h30 à 22h30.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
MOOVING > Jahvapor & Bly Shei /
Change Me > Atilli /
At The Stop Light > Imperial Sound Army & Danny Red /
Coptic Serenade > Dougie Conscious & Sista Sarah & Megumi Mesaku /
We Got Jah > Dub Dynasty & Alpha Steppa & Alpha & Omega /
What A Joy > Alpha Steppa & Awa Fall /
Bad Minded People > Kanka & Brother Culture /
Mpc 3000 Style - Cut 1 > The Bush Chemists /
Zeen > Subtroopers /
Too Hot Fi Dem > Violinbwoy & Kali Green /
Jah Rules - Red I Remix > Afrikan Dub & Rastaveli MC & Aryeh Yah & Red I /
Run Politician > CC Dub & King Joe Reggae /
My Sound > OBF & Junior Roy & Daddy Freddy /
Babylon Time Up > Bukkha & Killa P /