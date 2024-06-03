United We Skank – Episode XXXI

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Solid (Remix) > Biga*Ranx /
My Art On The Market (Remix) > L'Entourloop & Iseo & Dodosound & Troy Berkley & N'Zeng /
Room Of Truth > Alpha Steppa & Lee 'Scratch' Perry /
Tower Of Babble > Aba Shanti I /
Iver Iver > Aba Shanti I /
Battle Of Jericho > Aba Shanti I /
Love Up The Herb (Remix) > Indica Dub & Alpha & Omega & Dan I Locks /
Hol A Med > Kingstep & Crucial Alphonso & BabbaJah /
Higher Meditation > J.Robinson & Kai Dub & Bopper Ranking /
Blood & Fire > Sister Olidia & Errol Ramsey /
Pon De Attack > Echo Roots /
Dragon Step > Universal Echo & High Nebra & La Faune Stepper /
Steppa > Double Spliff & MannaroMan & Don Camilo /
1959 > Doctor C /