United We Skank – Episode XXVI

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Everyday > T.Time Records & Peter Wall /
Tell Me What You Feel > Jahvapor & A. Lyon /
Mountain Top > Biga*Ranx /
Steppa 210 > Jahvapor /
Forest Dub > Bassline Society Records & Michael Exodus /
Lhassa > Mahom /
Alamas Militante (Remix) > Aryeh Yah & Jah Robert /
Midnight Melody > Afrikan Dub /
Almighty Powa > Aryeh Yah /
Mexico City > Afrikan Dub & Micronomade & Benjaminz /
Who > Dubzoic /
Spiritualy (Remix) > Double Spliff & Mannaro Man & Ranking Delgado & Dubzoic /
Big City Flat > Double Spliff & Mannaro Man & Dubzoic /
High Kick > Universal Echo & High Nebra & Mr. Double Double /
Crisis Steppa > Universal Echo & Indra MC & High Nebra /
Tsunami > Universal Echo & High Nebra & Ranking Youth & Bly Shei /