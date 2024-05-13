United We Skank – Episode XXIX

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Mooving > Jah Vapor & Bly Shei /
Sub-Terranean Exodus > Atili & Biga*Ranx & Pupajim /
These Are The Songs > Errol Bellot /
Arise > Jah Version & Earl Sixteen /
I-Jah > I-Jah Salomon /
Rivers Of Water > Chazbo /
Ghetto Youth > RED-I & Lorky Rankin /
Rivers Of Babylon > Imperial Sound Army & Dan I & King Kietu /
Dreadlocks On The Battlefield > Crucial Rob /
Killademic > RED-I & Ranking Joe /
Roots And Culture > Alex Sci-Fi & Dixie Peach /
Boom Sound - Brainless Remix > Dub Invaders & Roots'N Future Hi-Fi & Lilly Melody & Brainless /
Brest Bay > Stand High Patrol /
Under Pressure - Barricades Mix > OBF & Biga*Ranx /
Riddim 404 > Skunk Kut /