United We Skank – Episode XVII

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Like That > OBF & Telly* /
Sweet Horns > King Earthquake /
Waiting Game > Weeding Dub & Solo Banton /
Better To Be Good > Dub Judah & Dennis Rootical /
High Grade > Sista Habesha & Arkaingelle /
Refugees > Inspirational Sound & Macka B & The Rootsman /
A Long Way To Go > The Disciples & Dixie Peach /
Lost Son Of The East > Roots Temple & Chazbo /
Chido La Banda > Weeding Dub /
Jah Jah Is The Ruler > Weeding Dub /
Warrior Light > Hoofander & Jahwata /
Burn Babylon > Subakh /
Sin City > Skunk Kut /
Judgment (Remix) > Weeding Dub & Inja /