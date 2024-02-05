Publié le par United We Skank

United We Skank – Episode XVII

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?

Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.

A la semaine prochaine !

Playlist :

Like That > OBF & Telly* /

Sweet Horns > King Earthquake /

Waiting Game > Weeding Dub & Solo Banton /

Better To Be Good > Dub Judah & Dennis Rootical /

High Grade > Sista Habesha & Arkaingelle /

Refugees > Inspirational Sound & Macka B & The Rootsman /

A Long Way To Go > The Disciples & Dixie Peach /

Lost Son Of The East > Roots Temple & Chazbo /

Chido La Banda > Weeding Dub /

Jah Jah Is The Ruler > Weeding Dub /

Warrior Light > Hoofander & Jahwata /

Burn Babylon > Subakh /

Sin City > Skunk Kut /

Judgment (Remix) > Weeding Dub & Inja /

