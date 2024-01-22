United We Skank – Episode XV

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Pensée Monumentale > Stand High Patrol /
Unemployed > Stand High Patrol /
Never Take > Biga*Ranx & Naâman & L'Entourloop /
Babylon > Linval Thompson /
Om Namah Shiva > FootPrint System & Loba & Infiammati Dub /
Mansoon Come > Dub Dynasty & Ras Tiny & Alpha Steppa /
Zulu Man > King Fisha /
Tick Tock Dub > Iration Steppas /
Stories > Jah Schulz & Chazbo /
Open Your Eyes - (Roots Raid Remix) > Afrikan Simba & Lion's Den /
Arabian Dub > Tozer /
Dubplate Specialist > OBF & Charlie P /
M.A.D > BassTrooperz /
KAA > JAERL & Tetra Hydro K /