United We Skank – Episode XV

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?

Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.

Playlist :

Pensée Monumentale > Stand High Patrol /

Unemployed > Stand High Patrol /

Never Take > Biga*Ranx & Naâman & L'Entourloop /

Babylon > Linval Thompson /

Om Namah Shiva > FootPrint System & Loba & Infiammati Dub /

Mansoon Come > Dub Dynasty & Ras Tiny & Alpha Steppa /

Zulu Man > King Fisha /

Tick Tock Dub > Iration Steppas /

Stories > Jah Schulz & Chazbo /

Open Your Eyes - (Roots Raid Remix) > Afrikan Simba & Lion's Den /

Arabian Dub > Tozer /

Dubplate Specialist > OBF & Charlie P /

M.A.D > BassTrooperz /

KAA > JAERL & Tetra Hydro K /

