Publié le par United We Skank

United We Skank – Episode XIX

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?

Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.

A la semaine prochaine !

Playlist :

Irie Meditation > Nucleus Roots & Don Hartley /

Parapluie Parasol > Supa Manna & Biga*Ranx /

Stay With Me > Ducreator /

Serious > Ducreator & King Kong /

Defender Of The Faith > Ducreator & Jah Marnyah /

For You I Cry > Dub Creator & Nish Wadada /

African Shrine > Weeding Dub & The Afro Wild Section /

Worship > Jah Melodie /

History Dub > Vibronics /

Hotter > Gentleman's Dub Club /

No Fear > Dub Creator & African Simba /

Arawak Warrior > King Earthquake /

Dubquake 2016 > OBF /

In The Wood > Miniman /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.