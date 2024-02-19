United We Skank – Episode XIX

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast du Dub Corner de Radio Campus Angers — United We Skank — présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Irie Meditation > Nucleus Roots & Don Hartley /
Parapluie Parasol > Supa Manna & Biga*Ranx /
Stay With Me > Ducreator /
Serious > Ducreator & King Kong /
Defender Of The Faith > Ducreator & Jah Marnyah /
For You I Cry > Dub Creator & Nish Wadada /
African Shrine > Weeding Dub & The Afro Wild Section /
Worship > Jah Melodie /
History Dub > Vibronics /
Hotter > Gentleman's Dub Club /
No Fear > Dub Creator & African Simba /
Arawak Warrior > King Earthquake /
Dubquake 2016 > OBF /
In The Wood > Miniman /